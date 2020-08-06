What Parents Can Buy Tax-Free During Florida's Back-To-School Sales Tax Holiday - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

What Parents Can Buy Tax-Free During Florida’s Back-To-School Sales Tax Holiday

The back-to-school tax holiday also includes no sales taxes on the first $1,000 of the cost of personal computers and some related accessories. DAYLINA MILLER/WUSF PUBLIC MEDIA

Florida residents will get a break on the cost of school supplies this weekend during the state’s back-to-school sales tax holiday.

The Florida Legislature passed the annual tax break during this past legislative session. It begins on Friday, Aug. 7, and ends on Sunday, Aug. 9.

The break will be especially timely for parents whose incomes have been impacted during the coronavirus pandemic.

It calls for a tax exemption for certain school supplies selling for $15 or less, and footwear and clothing for $60 or less.

It also allows for the first $1,000 of the sales price of personal computers and certain accessories.

This exemption could be especially important as parents weigh the choice of their children returning to school or opting for remote learning as school districts across the greater Tampa Bay region determine the best course of action for reopening.

Certain items of clothing, including sports equipment, are exempt from the tax holiday. Click here for a complete list of eligible and non-eligible items from the Florida Department of Revenue.