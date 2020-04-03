What Qualifies As An 'Essential Service' In Florida? Here's A Breakdown - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

What Qualifies As An ‘Essential Service’ In Florida? Here’s A Breakdown

Sorry, Floridians: Haircuts are not considered an essential service under Gov. Ron DeSantis' statewide stay-at-home order. iStock

The executive order by Gov. Ron DeSantis that took effect Friday limits the movements of everyone in Florida to only obtaining or providing “essential services or conduct essential activities.”

During his news conference on Wednesday, when he announced his statewide stay-at-home order, DeSantis said he is borrowing from two sources – the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and Miami-Dade County, where the coronavirus outbreak has been the most severe in the state – for the list of these essential services.

Broadly, the guidelines say any businesses are essential if they fall under any of the following sectors: health care, law enforcement, public works, water, energy, wastewater, logistics, food and agriculture, airlines, and construction.

That means for at least the next 30 days – when the order is set to expire – everything from casinos and pawn shops to tutoring centers and bookstores will be closed.

Drawing from the list established by Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez when he set up the stay-at-home order in mid-March, here’s what will remain open statewide:

assisted living facilities (ALFs), nursing homes, adult day care centers and senior residential facilities

banks

business that interact with customers solely through electronic or telephonic means

business operating at any airport, seaport or other government facility

childcare facilities, but limiting to a maximum of 10 children and teachers in any one group

construction sites currently in operation, regardless of building type

convenience stores

factories, manufacturing facilities, bottling plants and other industrial sites

food cultivation, including farming, livestock and fishing

gas stations

grocery stores

hardware stores

home-based care for seniors, adults or children

landscaping and pool services

laundromats

logistics providers

mail and shipping services

natural and propane gas providers

newspapers, TV, radio and media services

pet supply stores

pharmacies

professional services, such as legal and accounting services

restaurant kitchens, for pick-up and delivery only

services providing food, shelter, social services and other necessities for the economically disadvantaged

taxis and private transportation providers

telecommunications providers

waste management service, including collection and disposal

And these businesses will be closed:

art supply stores, craft supply stores

barbers, beauty salons, nail studios

bookstores

casinos, including Calder, Casino Miami, Magic City and Hialeah Park

clothing boutiques

indoor amusement parks, trampoline parks, driving ranges

jewelry stores

malls

music supply stores

pawn shops

social clubs, tennis clubs, golf courses, fishing charters

souvenir stores

spas

sporting goods stores

tutoring centers, music classes

toy stores and children’s stores

Although there was a bit of confusion following his order, DeSantis clarified the minimum requirements during his Thursday news conference.

In short, DeSantis said if local governments want to introduce more restrictions through ordinances, they can.

