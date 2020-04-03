What Qualifies As An 'Essential Service' In Florida? Here's A Breakdown - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Hillsborough Hospitals Could Be Swamped By May If Social Distancing Isn't Done, Report Says
The executive order by Gov. Ron DeSantis that took effect Friday limits the movements of everyone in Florida to only obtaining or providing “essential services or conduct essential activities.”
During his news conference on Wednesday, when he announced his statewide stay-at-home order, DeSantis said he is borrowing from two sources – the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and Miami-Dade County, where the coronavirus outbreak has been the most severe in the state – for the list of these essential services.
Broadly, the guidelines say any businesses are essential if they fall under any of the following sectors: health care, law enforcement, public works, water, energy, wastewater, logistics, food and agriculture, airlines, and construction.
That means for at least the next 30 days – when the order is set to expire – everything from casinos and pawn shops to tutoring centers and bookstores will be closed.
Drawing from the list established by Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez when he set up the stay-at-home order in mid-March, here’s what will remain open statewide:
And these businesses will be closed:
Although there was a bit of confusion following his order, DeSantis clarified the minimum requirements during his Thursday news conference.
In short, DeSantis said if local governments want to introduce more restrictions through ordinances, they can.
