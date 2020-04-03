 What Qualifies As An 'Essential Service' In Florida? Here's A Breakdown - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage
What Qualifies As An ‘Essential Service’ In Florida? Here’s A Breakdown

Jonah Hinebaugh
April 03, 2020 02:19 PM
Sorry, Floridians: Haircuts are not considered an essential service under Gov. Ron DeSantis' statewide stay-at-home order. iStock

The executive order by Gov. Ron DeSantis that took effect Friday limits the movements of everyone in Florida to only obtaining or providing “essential services or conduct essential activities.”

During his news conference on Wednesday, when he announced his statewide stay-at-home order, DeSantis said he is borrowing from two sources – the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and Miami-Dade County, where the coronavirus outbreak has been the most severe in the state – for the list of these essential services.

RELATED: What DeSantis’ Stay-At-Home Order Means For You

Broadly, the guidelines say any businesses are essential if they fall under any of the following sectors: health care, law enforcement, public works, water, energy, wastewater, logistics, food and agriculture, airlines, and construction.

That means for at least the next 30 days – when the order is set to expire – everything from casinos and pawn shops to tutoring centers and bookstores will be closed.

CORONAVIRUS: Complete Coverage From WUSF And Health News Florida

Drawing from the list established by Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez when he set up the stay-at-home order in mid-March, here’s what will remain open statewide:

  • assisted living facilities (ALFs), nursing homes, adult day care centers and senior residential facilities
  • banks
  • business that interact with customers solely through electronic or telephonic means
  • business operating at any airport, seaport or other government facility
  • childcare facilities, but limiting to a maximum of 10 children and teachers in any one group
  • construction sites currently in operation, regardless of building type
  • convenience stores
  • factories, manufacturing facilities, bottling plants and other industrial sites
  • food cultivation, including farming, livestock and fishing
  • gas stations
  • grocery stores
  • hardware stores
  • home-based care for seniors, adults or children
  • landscaping and pool services
  • laundromats
  • logistics providers
  • mail and shipping services
  • natural and propane gas providers
  • newspapers, TV, radio and media services
  • pet supply stores
  • pharmacies
  • professional services, such as legal and accounting services
  • restaurant kitchens, for pick-up and delivery only
  • services providing food, shelter, social services and other necessities for the economically disadvantaged
  • taxis and private transportation providers
  • telecommunications providers
  • waste management service, including collection and disposal

And these businesses will be closed:

  • art supply stores, craft supply stores
  • barbers, beauty salons, nail studios
  • bookstores
  • casinos, including Calder, Casino Miami, Magic City and Hialeah Park
  • clothing boutiques
  • indoor amusement parks, trampoline parks, driving ranges
  • jewelry stores
  • malls
  • music supply stores
  • pawn shops
  • social clubs, tennis clubs, golf courses, fishing charters
  • souvenir stores
  • spas
  • sporting goods stores
  • tutoring centers, music classes
  • toy stores and children’s stores

Although there was a bit of confusion following his order, DeSantis clarified the minimum requirements during his Thursday news conference.

In short, DeSantis said if local governments want to introduce more restrictions through ordinances, they can.

