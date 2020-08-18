What To Watch In Tampa Bay For Today's Florida Primary Elections - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

What To Watch In Tampa Bay For Today’s Florida Primary Elections

MARY SHEDDEN/WUSF

After a record number of people voted early – either by mail or in person – Floridians will hit the polls to vote in today’s primary elections.

Listen to an audio version of this story

As of Monday morning, more than 2.6 million Floridians had already cast their votes, with 80% doing so by mail, according to the state’s Division of Elections.

There’s still a lot of questions about how this first big election in the middle of the pandemic will pan out. First, will enough poll workers show up, or will they be scared away by the thought of contracting COVID-19? And since a record number of mail-in ballots have been sent out, will people send them off in time to have their vote recorded by 7 p.m.?

RESULTS: Check back after 7 p.m. for live election results across Tampa Bay

Among the key races to watch across the greater Tampa Bay region as polls open at 7 a.m.:

A primary challenge to Republican Congressman Ross Spano of Dover, who is being investigated for campaign finance violations.

The state House seat being vacated by Wengay Newton – who is running for an open Pinellas County Commission seat – is being contested by four Democrats. Since no Republican is running, anyone in District 70 can vote.

Five Democrats will face off for the Hillsborough Commission seat now held by commission Chairman Les Miller.

The races in bold are the contested races for party primaries on Aug. 18. Winners in the party primary will meet a general election opponent or opponents – if there are any – on Tuesday, Nov. 3. Races not listed here have no party primaries.

Stay with WUSF 89.7 for election results later in the evening.

Here are the races that will be contested across the region:

U.S. House of Representatives

(In districts serving the greater Tampa Bay region)

District 9

Castillo, Jose (REP)

Olson, William P. “Bill” (REP)

Ortiz, Sergio E. (REP)

Wright, Christopher (REP)

Hill, Clay (WRI)

Soto, Darren (DEM) *Incumbent

District 10

Francois, Vennia (REP)

Montague, Willie J. (REP)

Demmings, Val (DEM) *Incumbent

Yasmine, Sufiyah (WRI)

District 13

Buck, George (REP)

Griffin, Sheila (REP)

Luna, Anna Paulina (REP)

Makki, Amanda (REP)

Newby, Sharon Barry (REP)

Crist, Charlie (DEM) *Incumbent

Curnow, Jacob (WRI)

District 14

Elliot, Paul Sidney (REP)

Quinn, Christine Y. (REP)

Castor, Kathy (DEM) *Incumbent

District 15

Franklin, Scott (REP)

Spano, Ross (REP) *Incumbent

Cohn, Alan (DEM)

Hattersley, Adam (DEM)

Philippe, Jesse (DEM)

State Senate

(In districts serving the greater Tampa Bay region)

District 21

Boyd, Jim (REP)

Houman, John Manners (REP)

Linton, Amanda V. (DEM)

State House of Representatives

(In districts serving the greater Tampa Bay area)

District 32

Dukes, Stephanie L. (DEM)

Kero, Linda (DEM)

Morales, Ryan (DEM)

Sabatini, Anthony (REP) *Incumbent

District 42

Hawkins, Fred (REP)

Liebnitzky, Dianna (REP)

Scott, Gary (REP)

Valentin, Bienvenido “Benny” (REP)

Sanchez, Leroy (NPA)

Cady, Barbara Ann (DEM)

District 43

Arrington, Kristen (DEM)

Barrio, Alex (DEM)

Irizarry Sr, Carlos L. (DEM)

Jeng, Horng “Andrew” (DEM)

Lyles, Tamika (DEM)

Rangel, Ricardo (DEM)

District 44

Blanco, Frank Edel (REP)

Portigliatti, Bruno (REP)

Farrell, Andy (DEM)

Thompson, Geraldine F. (DEM) *Incumbent

District 55

Hancock, Ned (REP)

Tuck, Kaylee (REP)

Hensley, Jacob (WRI)

Tripp, Linda (DEM)

District 56

Bautista, Eric (DEM)

Davis, James (DEM)

Bell, Melony (REP) *Incumbent

District 59

Kushmer, Danny (REP)

Owen, Michael (REP)

Learned, Andrew (DEM)

District 67

Douglas, Dawn (DEM)

Henkel, Michael R. “Mike” (DEM)

Latvala, Chris (REP) *Incumbent

District 70

Bell, Keisha (DEM)

Grimsley, Michelle (DEM)

Oliver, Mark (DEM)

Rayner, Michele K. (DEM)

District 72

Barcomb, Donna (REP)

McFarland, Fiona (REP)

Miller, Jason (REP)

Buckman, Drake (DEM)