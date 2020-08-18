What To Watch In Tampa Bay For Today's Florida Primary Elections - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Systems Likely To Strengthen Into Tropical Depressions Later This Week
After a record number of people voted early – either by mail or in person – Floridians will hit the polls to vote in today’s primary elections.
As of Monday morning, more than 2.6 million Floridians had already cast their votes, with 80% doing so by mail, according to the state’s Division of Elections.
There’s still a lot of questions about how this first big election in the middle of the pandemic will pan out. First, will enough poll workers show up, or will they be scared away by the thought of contracting COVID-19? And since a record number of mail-in ballots have been sent out, will people send them off in time to have their vote recorded by 7 p.m.?
The races in bold are the contested races for party primaries on Aug. 18. Winners in the party primary will meet a general election opponent or opponents – if there are any – on Tuesday, Nov. 3. Races not listed here have no party primaries.
Here are the races that will be contested across the region:
(In districts serving the greater Tampa Bay region)
District 9
District 10
District 13
District 14
District 15
State Senate
(In districts serving the greater Tampa Bay region)
District 21
State House of Representatives
(In districts serving the greater Tampa Bay area)
District 32
District 42
District 43
District 44
District 55
District 56
District 59
District 67
District 70
District 72