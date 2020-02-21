What You Need To Know About Coronavirus, Flu; Florida Loses Felons Voting Appeal - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

What You Need To Know About Coronavirus, Flu; Florida Loses Felons Voting Appeal

Lab technologist Sharda Modi tests a patient's swab for a flu infection in this 2018 file photo. DAVID GOLDMAN ASSOCIATED PRESS

Florida health officials say they can’t release information about how many people have been tested for COVID-19, the coronavirus, but have confirmed there have been no confirmed cases in the state. On this week’s roundup we looked at what listeners need to know about the virus, and the flu this year along with the ongoing fight over Amendment 4.

Justin Senior, CEO of Safety Net Hospital Alliance of Florida, and Doctor John Sinnott, Chair, Department of Internal Medicine at the USF Morsani College of Medicine delved into the topics.

Court: Florida Can’t Block Felons From Voting Due To Unpaid Fines

This week, a federal appeals court ruled that it is unconstitutional to require released felons to pay their fees and fines before registering to vote. The ruling applies only to the 17 people who sued the state over Amendment 4, but it is a court win for the effort to restore voting rights to hundreds of thousands of released felons.

Danny Rivero, WLRN reporter, and Betty Riddle, Amendment 4 lawsuit plaintiff, discussed Amendment 4 and the voting saga for ex-felons.

Amanda Brannon can be reached at newsteam@wjct.org, 904-358-6317.