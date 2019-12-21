What's The Future Of The National Flood Insurance Program? - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

What’s The Future Of The National Flood Insurance Program?

Congress has passed two spending bills to fund the federal government. President Donald Trump is expected to sign them, avoiding a shutdown.

One provision in those bills is a reauthorization of the National Flood Insurance Program. With the president’s approval, the program will be extended through Sept. 30, 2020.Listen to the Dec. 20, 2019 episode of the South Florida Roundup. The segment on the National Flood Insurance Program runs 15:00 to 40:00. You can also listen to segments about Fort Lauderdale sewage leaks (1:00 to 15:00) and the Miami Dade College presidential search (40:00 to 51:00).

While the insurance program will continue for now, its future is in jeopardy: It’s more than $20 billion in debt. Premiums are too low, and there are people who probably should be paying into the pool who aren’t.

The South Florida Roundup delved into the issue. Host Jessica Bakeman talked about where NFIP now stands with Tom Frank, who covers the environment for E&E News, and WLRN’s environmental reporter Jenny Staletovich.