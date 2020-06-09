 WHO: Asymptomatic Spread Of Coronavirus Is 'Rare' - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage
WHO: Asymptomatic Spread Of Coronavirus Is ‘Rare’

Associated Press
June 09, 2020 07:27 AM
WHO says people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread of the coronavirus, at most. iStock

The World Health Organization says it still believes the spread of the coronavirus from people without symptoms is “rare,” despite warnings from numerous experts worldwide that such transmission likely explains why the pandemic has been so hard to contain. 

WHO’s technical lead on COVID-19 said at a press briefing on Monday that many countries are reporting cases of spread from people who are asymptomatic, or those with no clinical symptoms. But when questioned in more detail about these cases, many of them turn out to have mild disease, or unusual symptoms. 

WHO maintains that people without symptoms probably account for about 6 percent of spread, at most.

