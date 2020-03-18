 Why Gas Prices Are Below $2 In Tampa Bay, And Elsewhere In Florida - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage
Why Gas Prices Are Below $2 In Tampa Bay, And Elsewhere In Florida

Jessica Meszaros
March 18, 2020 10:55 AM
Gas prices have dipped below $2 a gallon across Tampa Bay and Florida. CARL LISCIANDRELLO/WUSF PUBLIC MEDIA

Gas prices are dropping below $2 per gallon in some areas of Florida, including Tampa Bay.

There’s two reasons for that, according to AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins.

“Saudi Arabia is really filling the market with crude oil. It’s causing an oversupply of fuel at a time when the coronavirus is causing less demand for fuel. People are staying home; they’re not driving as much there’s less demand for gasoline,” he said. 

This trend is happening in Florida, the U.S. and globally, said Jenkins. 

The average price of gas in Florida is at $2.14 a gallon.

Click here to find the latest gas prices in your area. 

The Tampa-Saint Petersburg-Clearwater metro area has some of the cheapest gas at $2.06.

Bradenton, Sarasota and Lakeland are all averaging $2.12. 

