 Wildfire Continues To Flare In Southwest Florida As Alligator Alley Reopens - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage
WUSF Network >
Donate
Donate
Search
Listen live
Follow Us

Wildfire Continues To Flare In Southwest Florida As Alligator Alley Reopens

Associated Press
May 15, 2020 09:01 AM

Authorities say a section of Interstate 75 known as Alligator Alley has reopened after four brush fires that eventually merged in southwest Florida caused it to close a day earlier.

The state Department of Agriculture & Consumer Affairs on Thursday evening said the fire has grown to about 8,500 acres and is about 10% contained.

The fires began Wednesday and had damaged or destroyed several structures in Collier County by Thursday.

After starting with voluntary evacuations Wednesday, officials were ordering mandatory evacuations by Thursday in the areas near the fires.

The efforts to fight the fires were led by the Greater Naples Fire Rescue District.

BayCare - May 2020
Helios - College is for Everyone - rev April 2020
WUSF Silent Campaign

Trenam Law

Ultimate Medical Academy

Tags: Latest WUSF News

Related Posts

Morgan And Morgan Will Sue Nursing Homes Where Residents Died From COVID-19


Read more

Latest On Coronavirus: Sarasota Sees Big jump, Seminole Hard Rock May Reopen Soon, And More


Read more

Seminole Hard Rock Casino Reopening May Be Just Weeks Away


Read more