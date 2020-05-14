 Wildfires Shut Down Stretch Of Interstate 75 In Southwest Florida - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage
WUSF Network >
Donate
Donate
Search
Listen live
Follow Us

Wildfires Shut Down Stretch Of Interstate 75 In Southwest Florida

Associated Press
May 14, 2020 08:20 AM
Four brush fires burning a total of about 400 acres have shut down a section of Interstate 75 in southwest Florida. Florida Department of Agriculture And Consumer Services

Four brush fires burning a total of about 400 acres have shut down a section of Interstate 75 in southwest Florida.

The Florida Forestry Service says one of the fires threatened about 30 homes in an area of Collier County on Wednesday.

The Florida Highway Patrol says a toll section of I-75 known as Alligator Alley was shut down for about 20 miles.

The Naples Daily News reports that the Collier County Sheriff’s Office and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission were coordinating voluntary evacuations in areas near the fires.

BayCare - May 2020
Helios - College is for Everyone - rev April 2020
WUSF Silent Campaign

Trenam Law

Ultimate Medical Academy

Tags: Latest WUSF News

Related Posts

'Humbled' Kathy Castor Named To Joe Biden's Climate Change Task Force


Read more

The Zest: Old Florida And Cracker Cooking


Read more

Latest On Coronavirus: 67 More Tampa Bay Cases, Superintendents On Reopening Schools, And More


Read more