 Wildlife Officials: 20 Florida Panthers Killed This Year - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage
Wildlife Officials: 20 Florida Panthers Killed This Year

The Associated Press
December 28, 2020 09:55 AM
Florida Fish and Wildlfe/Flikr

At least 20 Florida panthers have died in 2020. That’s a toll that appears to be on track to finish lower than in previous years.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission says people caused almost all of the deaths this year. One panther was killed by another panther. A train hit another. And yet another was mutilated and its body was found on a roadside near Immokalee.

The state recorded 27 panther deaths in 2019 and 30 in 2018. Wildlife officials say the panther population appears to be steady with 120 and 230 adults living in the wild.

