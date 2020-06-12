Will You Evacuate? Hillsborough And Pasco Want To Know - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Will You Evacuate? Hillsborough And Pasco Want To Know

With hurricane season underway, two counties in the Tampa Bay area want to know more about evacuation plans. They’re asking residents to fill out a survey.

Pasco County emergency management director Andrew Fossa says storm shelters will accommodate fewer people because of social distancing rules.

“There’s going to be a deficit there from what we sheltered, compared to Irma, where we had 25,000 plus citizens in shelters,” he said.

That’s why he wants Pasco residents to fill out a ten-question survey on the county’s website. It asks about evacuation plans, transportation needs, and personal protective equipment.

“We decided to put out a questionnaire to actually see if we had to do an evacuation, how many residents within Pasco County would actually leave their house and go to the shelter, what with the current situation with COVID-19 and sheltering,” Fossa said.

Hillsborough County is running a similar survey.