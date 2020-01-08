Wimauma A No-Go For Mike Pence; New Tampa Gets Nod For Veep Visit - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Wimauma A No-Go For Mike Pence; New Tampa Gets Nod For Veep Visit

Vice President Mike Pence flckr.com

Vice President Mike Pence won’t be going to Wimauma next week after all – but he will be going to New Tampa.

His appearance as part of President Trump’s re-election campaign apparently received some backlash from residents of the Valencia Lakes retirement community in Wimauma.

Published reports say the property owners association opposed the visit because it would overwhelm the small, gated retirement community. It said a resident had invited the Trump campaign, which then called to request use of the clubhouse.

The rally will instead be held at the same time – 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16 – but at the Venetian Events Center, 9724 Cross Creek Blvd. in New Tampa, just south of the Pasco County line. Pence will then go to Kissimmee for a Latinos for Trump rally.