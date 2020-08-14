 Winter Garden Student, 9, Tests Positive For Coronavirus - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage
Winter Garden Student, 9, Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Amy Green / WMFE
August 14, 2020 08:22 AM
Kelly Sikkema

The Florida Department of Health in Orlando County reports that a 9-year-old child tested positive for the coronavirus at a private school in Winter Garden. It is the county’s first case in a school. 

“They wear masks at all times in the classroom, so we consider the exposure was minimal to the students and teachers,” says Raul Pino, of the county’s health department.

Pino says eight students in the class were exposed. All are under quarantine, and the child’s family has been advised to get tested. 

