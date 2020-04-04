 With Parks Closed, Disney Starts Furloughs In 2 Weeks - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage
With Parks Closed, Disney Starts Furloughs In 2 Weeks

Mike Schneider/Associated Press
April 04, 2020 08:46 AM
Disney officials announced they'll start furloughing some workers in two weeks.

Walt Disney Co. officials announced they’ll start furloughing some workers in two weeks at its theme parks resorts in Florida and California.

The company said late Thursday the first wave of furloughs will start April 19 and involve workers whose jobs aren’t necessary at this time.

Anyone who’s furloughed will remain a Disney employee. The statement didn’t say how many of Walt Disney World’s 75,000 employees or Disneyland’s 31,000 workers would be furloughed.

The company has been paying workers and providing health care benefits at its theme park resorts since the parks closed in mid-March due to coronavirus concerns.

