WUSF and Coronavirus Coverage for You - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

WUSF and Coronavirus Coverage for You

Daily life has radically changed in the last 10 days. Concerns over the spread of the coronavirus have touched every aspect of our lives and are profoundly affecting how we see our future.

The ramifications of this public health crisis are deep and will probably leave lasting effects on America. WUSF Public Media belongs to a system of independent, listener-supported public radio stations created exclusively to serve local communities. In our case, we are the only local NPR station, which means we adhere to its same high journalistic standards to fulfill our mission.

Our responsibility at WUSF News is to keep you informed, and to help discern what’s important for your family as you make what could be life-saving decisions.

And the classical music on WSMR 89.1 and 103.9, and jazz on WUSF 89.7 can provide you with the sounds of the greatest music the world has known with our trusted announcers guiding you.

You can trust WUSF Public Media to:

Bring you confirmed facts only. What matters most to us now is not to get it faster than anybody else but to get it right. To do that we follow this fact-checking list from NPR.

Understand the need for our community to have access to reliable news as fast as it’s available and work hard to provide it.

Maintain high journalistic standards that apply to all of our platforms: on air and digital.

You can hear news and jazz on WUSF 89.7 and find our news reports and playlists at wusfnews.org and wusfjazz.org. You can stream us on our app, follow @WUSF on social media, (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram) and Health News Florida as well. You can also ask your smart speaker to play WUSF.

Listen to Florida’s Classical Music Station, WSMR 89.1 and 103.9 and find the playlists and information about the music at wsmr.org. You can stream classical music on our app, follow us on social media @WSMR and your smart speaker will play WSMR on your request.

We are working with other news organizations across the state to bring you the most complete picture of the coronavirus crisis in Florida and our nation.

This is also a time when we need to take care of ourselves and our communities. As such, we will be postponing our on-air membership campaigns, originally scheduled to begin on March 26. We came to this decision out of a need to focus on providing you the news and music you rely on, to limit interactions and personal contact and out of sensitivity to the unknown economic impacts of this public health situation. Your generosity keeps WUSF Public Media available as an essential public service for Floridians.

We want to hear from YOU, our audience, what we can do to better serve you. Please send us an email at social@wusf.org or reach out on social media @WUSF and @HealthNewsFL, and WUSF’s Facebook page and Instagram. You can also send us your comment through the form below.

JoAnn Urofsky is General Manager of WUSF Public Media.

