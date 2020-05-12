WUSF Awarded Three Regional Murrow Awards - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

Stay At Home Orders Make Artists Pivot
The journalism at WUSF Public Media has been recognized with three Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards, one of the most prestigious broadcast awards in the country.
WUSF won for stories produced in 2019, in the investigative reporting, sports, and news series categories. WUSF competes in Region 13, which includes news produced in the states of Florida and Georgia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
Selected from a record of more than 5,000 entries, these regional winners represent the best in local broadcast news.
“Murrow Award-winning journalism upholds the guiding principles of RTDNA’s Code of Ethics: truth, accuracy, fairness, context, independence, transparency and accountability for consequences,” said RTDNA Chairman Terence Shepherd, who also is News Director at WLRN Public Media in Miami. “Displaying technical excellence, creativity and innovation, this year’s winners have empowered audiences across the country to make more informed decisions for themselves and to become closer to their communities.”
The work being honored by the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) includes:
All three entries are advancing to the National Murrow Award competition, which will be announced later this year.