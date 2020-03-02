WUSF Is Hiring A Web Producer - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

WUSF Is Hiring A Web Producer

Are you a web savvy team player whos looking to break into the world of public media?

Did you just catch that typo in the lede?

If so, you might be the candidate we need.

WUSF is looking for someone who can lead the production of our daily Health News Florida newsletter, manage the morning online news production for WUSF News and schedule postings about featured news to WUSF’s social media platforms.

The producer in this part-time position will take the lead each day in the workflow of written content on our news websites, mobile and social media platforms.

The person will edit written content for accuracy and grammar and ensure it is engaging and reflects NPR and WUSF editorial style standards.

The production of the daily health newsletter requires someone who is comfortable with: an early schedule, scanning state wires, working on deadline, finding copyright-appropriate images, writing web-friendly headlines and publishing engaging news content for the content management system used by both HealthNewsFlorida.org and WUSFNews.org.

The ideal candidate will have journalism experience, particularly in online news editing and production. The digital editor can work remotely, and will work closely with the Digital News Editor and Health News Florida editor.

Applicants ideally should be journalists with solid and quick news judgment, familiar with health news and news affecting the state of Florida and Tampa Bay area.

All applications must be submitted on the USF Careers portal.

If you are having problems accessing the application, please go directly to the job site and search for Job ID: 24613. Additional details describing the positon are available here.