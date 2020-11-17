WUSF Launches Arts Axis Florida, Bringing The Arts Into Your Homes - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

WUSF Launches Arts Axis Florida, Bringing The Arts Into Your Homes

WUSF Public Media has launched a free online site dedicated to the arts across Florida and the greater Tampa Bay region.

Arts Axis Florida will allow users to stream and enjoy performances from a wide variety of arts groups and cultural institutions across the community.

It also brings music and the arts to audiences during a time when live performances have been postponed during the coronavirus pandemic, while allowing them to continue to support their favorite destinations.

“WUSF has long appreciated the fortunate role we have in connecting people with the artistic treasures of our state, and that mission is more important now than ever,” WUSF General Manager JoAnn Urofsky said. “The launch of Arts Axis Florida is the culmination of months of remote work during the pandemic.

“This service is designed to bring the performances of non-profit arts organizations throughout Tampa Bay and Sarasota directly to the community. You can watch, listen and enjoy wherever you are. We’re grateful to the Community Foundation of Tampa Bay for their vision in supporting this arts connection for the community.”

The site, ArtsAxisFL.org, features a wide range of arts categories, including Classical music, Jazz, Opera, Performance Theater, Cultural Destinations and Dance.

It also highlights the works of various locations across the Tampa Bay area, including performances by The Florida Orchestra and Sarasota Ballet, as well as videos highlighting art installations at the James Museum for Western & Wildlife State and the Salvador Dali museum.

The site is the latest effort by WUSF to expand the reach of arts groups in the area. This includes regular broadcasts from The Florida Orchestra on its classical music station, WSMR 89.1 and 103.9.

“Besides being a welcome respite from the turmoil of our extraordinary year, the groups that bring us the creative arts stand worthy of our support,” Urofsky said. “With all the challenges that COVID19 precautions have put before us as a nation, we hope Arts Axis Florida can meet the need for an exciting, free and accessible platform for all of us to enjoy the arts that so enrich our lives.”