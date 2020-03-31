 Survey: What's Up With Your Job? - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage
WUSF Network >
Donate
Donate
Search
Listen live
Follow Us

Survey: What’s Up With Your Job?

Bradley George
March 31, 2020 12:25 PM
Becky McCray/Flickr

Florida’s economy has suffered a severe blow from the coronavirus outbreak. We want to hear from you.

Take a two-question survey about your experience, and we may contact you for an upcoming story.

Loading…

WUSF 89.7 depends on donors for the funding it takes to provide you the most trusted source of news and information here in town, across our state, and around the world. Support WUSF now by giving monthly, or make a one-time donation online at WUSF.org/give

Cruise Past the Hassles of Selling - Donate Your Vehicle Today

Helios Education Foundation
Ultimate Medical Academy

Tags: Latest WUSF News

Related Posts

New Area Code Coming For Hillsborough, Parts Of Pinellas And Pasco


Read more

Florida Blue Waives Out-Of-Pocket Costs For Coronavirus Treatment


Read more

‘Tiger King’ Brings New Interest To Hillsborough Cold Case


Read more