WUSF News Hiring Show Producer - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

WUSF News Hiring Show Producer

WUSF Public Media is seeking a producer to manage its signature public affairs show.

We’re looking for a detail-oriented, team player who would plan and execute the production of Florida Matters, a weekly public affairs show that airs Tuesday night and again on Sunday morning on WUSF 89.7.

The producer will work with the program host, news director, and other newsroom staff in planning program topics that will engage our audience on multiple media platforms.

Other responsibilities include: Working with the host in researching topics, booking guests, overseeing all show tapings, and editing and producing all programs for broadcast and digital platforms, and assisting during on-air fundraising campaigns.

Educational Background: Bachelor’s degree in journalism, communications or related field, and two years of direct experience; or a Master’s degree in those fields is required.

Skills/Experience include: Radio reporting and producing experience is preferred, as well as an understanding of public media and public affairs issues in Florida.

All applications must be submitted on the USF Careers portal. If you are having problems accessing the application, please go directly to the job site and search for Job ID: 24223. If not able to find it, please feel free to email News Director Mary Shedden.