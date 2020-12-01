WUSF News Is Looking For Spring Interns - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

WUSF News Is Looking For Spring Interns

WUSF News is looking for student interns for the spring 2021 semester.

In addition to news reporting, digital reporting, and social media positions, we’re adding a new WUSF News / Health News Florida internship.

Applications for all Fall internships are open through midnight, Dec. 11.

Interns will work closely with our team of seasoned editors and reporters learning how to research, write and produce stories for radio and online platforms. It’s a place where students are treated like a real journalist from the start, assigned stories that matter to millions of Tampa Bay area residents.

It’s where you’ll discover how public media tries to serve its audience differently from commercial news organizations.

WUSF is looking to fill the following internships:

WUSF/USF Zimmerman School Digital News Intern – Two or three students from the USF Zimmerman School will be chosen for this position. Designed as a more entry-level internship, digital news interns work with the WUSF news team reporting, writing and producing stories for online platforms and radio broadcast. Students MUST be enrolled in the USF Zimmerman School in Tampa.

Please apply here: https://tinyurl.com/y3zkfq7v

WUSF News / Health News Florida Internship – The WUSF/Health News Florida intern will join our statewide collaborative covering health care. They will work closely with Health News Florida’s editor to write and produce daily stories on deadline for online platforms and radio broadcast. Interns will learn the basics of beat reporting at a time when the coronavirus pandemic has placed a greater focus on health care. Students from ANY university are welcome to apply for this job.

Please apply here: https://tinyurl.com/yyu5jhpn

WUSF News Social Media Internship – The WUSF News Social Media intern will work closely with the WUSF Digital Editor, Intern Coordinator, video producer and multimedia journalist learning how to produce written and visual content for the station’s website and social media platforms. The intern will get a well-rounded dose of what it takes to succeed in leveraging our content across our social media platforms (Facebook, Twitter and Instagram) while helping devise strategies to extend our reach across the social media universe. Students from ANY university are welcome to apply for this job.

Please apply here: https://tinyurl.com/y6cuezua

NOTE: A multiday paid WUSF News internship will open and be posted here as soon as approval from the university is received. Please check back for more information.

After an approximately two week instructional period on the USF Tampa campus, all internships will be conducted virtually. Students will work and receive editing/instruction remotely. Internships are also subject to change/cancellation due to USF and WUSF protocols surrounding COVID-19.

If you have any questions about WUSF’s internship program, please email MSchreiner@wusf.org.