WUSF News Is Seeking Fall Interns - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

WUSF News Is Seeking Fall Interns

WUSF News interns Adam Bakst and Carrie Pinkard work in the newsroom in June 2019. WUSF News is looking for interns for Fall 2020. MARK SCHREINER/WUSF NEWS

Opportunities include our news reporting, digital reporting, and social media internships.

Applications for all Fall internships are open through midnight, Sept. 2.

Interns will work closely with our team of seasoned editors and reporters learning how to research, write and produce stories for radio and online platforms. It’s a place where students are treated like a real journalist from the start, assigned stories that matter to millions of Tampa Bay area residents.

It’s where you’ll discover how public media tries to serve its audience differently from commercial news organizations.

WUSF is looking to fill the following internships:

WUSF Radio News Internship – A multi-day paid internship where a student will learn how to research, write, produce and report for WUSF Radio and WUSFNews.org. In addition to daily news assignments, the Noble intern will produce a number of University Beat reports. Students from ANY university are welcome to apply for this job.

This is a two-day a week (16 hours) position.

Apply online by visiting www.usf.edu/work-at-usf/careers/ and clicking on “Access Careers@USF.”

Find the job under job #25754 Administrative Clerk (WUSF Radio News Internship).

WUSF/USF Zimmerman School Digital News Intern – Two or three students from the USF Zimmerman School will be chosen for this position. Designed as a more entry-level internship, digital news interns work with the WUSF news team reporting, writing and producing stories for online platforms and radio broadcast. Students MUST be enrolled in the USF Zimmerman School in Tampa.

Please apply here: https://tinyurl.com/y3h3ejyn

WUSF News Social Media Internship – The WUSF News Social Media intern will work closely with the WUSF Digital Editor, Intern Coordinator, video producer and multimedia journalist learning how to produce written and visual content for the station’s website and social media platforms. The intern will get a well-rounded dose of what it takes to succeed in leveraging our content across our social media platforms (Facebook, Twitter and Instagram) while helping devise strategies to extend our reach across the social media universe. Students from ANY university are welcome to apply for this job.

Please apply here: https://tinyurl.com/y2so9wgy

NOTE: After an approximately two week in-person instructional period on the USF Tampa campus, all internships will be conducted virtually. Students will work and receive editing/instruction remotely. Internship are also subject to change/cancellation due to USF and WUSF protocols surrounding COVID-19.

If you have any questions about WUSF’s internship program, please email MSchreiner@wusf.org.