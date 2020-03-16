WUSF Offers Special Live Coverage for Florida Primaries - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

WUSF Offers Special Live Coverage for Florida Primaries

Ballots sit in a plastic mail trays with tags indicating "Ballots Only." Thomas Iacobucci WUSF Public Media

Floridians are heading to the polls on Tuesday where voters will decide which Democratic candidate they want to face president Donald Trump in November.

WUSF is bringing you live coverage of Florida’s primaries throughout the night and we’re inviting you to join the conversation.

We’ll hear from local and national political analysts and talk with reporters events across the state. Starting at 6:30 p.m. with Florida Matters, we’ll talk with local analyst William March and WUSF political reporter Steve Newborn. You can share your thoughts with us ahead of the show at floridamatters@wusf.org.

The Florida Roundup will be taking your calls at 7 p.m. You can call in at 305-995-1800. National Public Radio coverage of primaries in Ohio, Arizona and Illinois will finish the night starting at 8 p.m.

Join us at WUSF 89.7.