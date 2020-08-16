WUSF Receives 11 Honors At Sunshine State Awards - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

WUSF Receives 11 Honors At Sunshine State Awards

WUSF Public Media received 11 honors in the Society of Professional Journalists Sunshine State Awards, including first place in four categories. Society of Professional Journalists

Ten members of the staff were honored during the Saturday awards ceremony for their work in 2019.

In the light feature category, Stephanie Colombini took home first place for her story about music therapy in NICUs that helps babies go home sooner. Kerry Sheridan took second place in the category for her reporting on counting horseshoe crabs in Florida.

Sheridan also won first place in the best use of sound category for her story on a hip hop architecture camp for kids.

Environment and politics reporter Steve Newborn won first place in the environmental reporting category for a collection of his stories.

In the continuing coverage category, Daylina Miller won first place for her coverage of the state’s credentialing process for autism therapists. Robin Sussingham and Jessica Meszaros took second place in the category for their coverage of the citrus industry: Without A Powerful Political Supporter, Citrus Struggles On and Evolution Of Florida Citrus Growers

Health News Florida editor Julio Ochoa took home three awards: second place in the general coverage category for his coverage of hepatitis A and a second and third place award in the serious reporting category for his stories on costly freestanding emergency rooms and the failure by Florida to open methadone clinics in the opioid crisis.

Cathy Carter received a third place award for her reporting on a middle school poetry café in Sarasota.

And hosts Susan Giles Wantuck, Kerry Sheridan and Bradley George won a third place award for best newscast.