WUSF News receives 17 awards from Florida Association of Broadcast Journalists

WUSF | By WUSF Staff
Published April 13, 2025 at 6:44 PM EDT
Two glass trophies on a table at the Florida Association of Broadcast Journalists awards ceremony.
JON GALED
/
FABJ
The WUSF news team was honored for its work in broadcast and digital journalism that spanned a variety of topics from Hurricane Helene to abortion, nature, sports, environment, and public affairs.

While 14 individual WUSF anchors, reporters, and producers were named, the entire WUSF news team shares in the honors.

Work produced by WUSF’s journalists in 2024 received 17 awards from the Florida Association of Broadcast Journalists on Saturday, including first place in 12 categories.

Work produced by WUSF's journalists in 2024 received 17 awards from the Florida Association of Broadcast Journalists on Saturday, including first place in 12 categories.

While 14 individual WUSF anchors, reporters, and producers were named, the entire WUSF news team shares in the honors.

First place honors:

Finalists:
Tags
WUSF Station News Florida Association of Broadcast JournalistsWUSF Newswusf awards
WUSF Staff
See stories by WUSF Staff
