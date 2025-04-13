WUSF News receives 17 awards from Florida Association of Broadcast Journalists
While 14 individual WUSF anchors, reporters, and producers were named, the entire WUSF news team shares in the honors.
Work produced by WUSF’s journalists in 2024 received 17 awards from the Florida Association of Broadcast Journalists on Saturday, including first place in 12 categories.
The team was honored for its work in broadcast and digital journalism that spanned a variety of topics from Hurricane Helene to abortion, nature, sports, environment, and public affairs.
First place honors:
- Breaking News - WUSF News Team; Coverage of Hurricane Helene
- Weather Reporting - WUSF News Team; Weather Coverage
- Continuing Coverage - Stephanie Colombini - Abortion (Story 1, Story 2, Story 3, Story 4, Story 5)
- Use of Sound - Kayla Kissel; From felt to finish: Florida man owns one of the only handmade hat shops in the state
- Sports Reporting - Sky Lebron (Story 1, Story 2, Story 3, Story 4)
- Investigative - Jessica Meszaros & WWNO; How climate change is contributing to the home insurance crisis in Florida and across the country
- Series/Franchise Reporting, Light - Kerry Sheridan - Nature Reporting (Story 1, Story 2, Story 3, Story 4)
- Series/Franchise Reporting, Hard - Gabriella Paul - Corporate Buyouts Series
- Feature, Light - Steve Newborn - In search of bull sharks, where manatees roam
- Feature, Hard - Nancy Guan - They fled violence and poverty. Now, in Florida, asylum seekers face an endless wait
- Public Affairs - The Florida Roundup - Tom Hudson, Bridget O'Brien, Gracyn Doctor, WLRN and WUSF - Hurricane Milton, PolitiFact checks claims, diary of an evacuee
- Individual Achievement – Nancy Guan - Reporter (Story 1, Story 2, Story 3, Story 4, Story 5)
Finalists:
- General Assignment - Sky Lebron - USF Honors Late Coach Amir Abdur-Rahim
- Feature, Hard - Nancy Guan - Hurricanes left Tampa Bay's immigrant community reeling. Here's how some are recovering
- Website/Digital - Carl Lisciandrello, Daylina Miller, and Rick Mayer – WUSF.org
- Radio Newscast - Cathy Carter and Sky Lebron; All Things Considered broadcast from Oct. 18, 2024
- Public Affairs - Florida Matters - Matthew Peddie and Gracyn Doctor - The case for and against partisan school board elections