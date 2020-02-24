WUSF, WMFE Seek Community Engagement Journalist For 2020 Election Coverage - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

WUSF, WMFE Seek Community Engagement Journalist For 2020 Election Coverage

WUSF and WMFE are seeking an editor who will lead political coverage of the 2020 elections along the I-4 Corridor.

Two of Florida’s leading public media newsrooms are looking for an ambitious journalist to lead our community engagement journalism as part of a project focusing on the 2020 Presidential election in one of the most important regions in the nation: the I-4 Corridor.

The community engagement lead will be helping newsrooms at WUSF in Tampa and WMFE in Orlando identify and engage with voters and non-voters in the Interstate 4 region and support reporting and events as part of the I-4 Votes journalism collaboration.

This journalist will interact with participants of an I-4 Votes listener survey as well as potential news sources who are not part of the traditional public media audience. Social media, in-person interaction and other tools will be used to engage with above groups.

This position also will help execute a plan to involve people into civic engagement events in the regions served by WUSF and WMFE.

This is a 40-hour a week position, lasting through December 2020.

Minimum Qualifications include: a required Bachelor’s degree in Journalism or Communications and two years of experience related to journalism and/or communications; or a Master’s degree in the fields listed above. Four years of vocational/technical training and experience may substitute for the Bachelor’s degree.

All applications must be submitted on the USF Careers portal.

If you are having problems accessing the application, please go directly to the job site and search for Job ID: 24560. Additional details about the positon are available here.