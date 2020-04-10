XFL And Tampa Bay Vipers Suspend Operations And Lay Off All Employees - WUSF Public Media | Tampa NPR, Local News Coverage

XFL And Tampa Bay Vipers Suspend Operations And Lay Off All Employees

The XFL has suspended operations and laid off its employees.

Employees, including those of the Tampa Bay Vipers, were told Friday of the layoffs during an in-house conference call.

The upstart league backed by WWE canceled the remainder of its season last month because of the coronavirus pandemic, but promised to be back in 2021. The moves have left the league’s future in doubt.

The XFL has eight franchises and played five games out of a planned 10-game schedule. It drew decent TV ratings early on and had deals with ESPN and Fox.

The Vipers played their home games at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.