As friends and patrons of the Sarasota Concert Association and classical station WSMR, you are especially invited to join us for a spectacular, week-long musical extravaganza this summer in the Swiss Alps!

Some of the finest orchestras in the world will perform at the Lucerne Festival, one of the great musical events in Europe. In this picturesque town on one end of the gorgeous eponymous lake, ringed with stunning mountain peaks, you’ll revel in the plush sounds of the Berlin Philharmonic, often called the “Rolls Royce” of orchestras; the inimitable Vienna Philharmonic, the sterling Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra, led by world-renowned conductors. To hear these three orchestras all in the same week will be an unbeatable music experience!

The tour takes place amid the splendor of mountains, lakes and wonderful old Swiss towns. Enjoy deluxe accommodations in Lucerne, fine dining, a boat ride on gorgeous Lake Lucerne, and plenty of free time for additional sight-seeing, shopping or just relaxing.

The tour is limited to only 25 participants, so make your plans and sign up soon.

You won’t want to miss this wonderful experience!