The shape used in our new logo was designed thoughtfully. The disc is an island of hope, a safe sphere, a connected community indicating that WUSF is a place; a place that exists in the shared minds of our listeners. The spherical edges welcome you to our community and it's a destination you're invited to visit over and over again. The shape evokes the feeling of motion, momentum, and the evolution of our brand throughout the past 60 years. And it illustrates our local reach over the airwaves. Every city and town in our area is important and represented.

As you see our brand out in the community, you will notice us co-branding with the NPR logo. WUSF is YOUR home for NPR, and that was clear in the survey results you provided. Public Media is a crucial service to our community; we’re proud to be the organization that brings it to you and we want to ensure access and availability to everyone. Making it clear to the community where they can find the trusted, non-biased journalism that WUSF & NPR is known for was a logical choice.