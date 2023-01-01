Privacy Policy

WUSF is committed to the privacy of all information you provide us. We’ve produced this policy to disclose the information gathering and dissemination practices for this website, as well as all the websites owned or operated by WUSF.

It is the policy of WUSF to protect the privacy of our donors and the confidentiality of information - both hard copy and electronic - concerning them and their contributions. Furthermore, the use of donor information for political or commercial purposes is strictly prohibited. WUSF maintains databases of biographical and financial information about WUSF members and prospects in accordance with the general needs and expectations of WUSF. The information contained in this database is intended exclusively for purposes related to WUSF programs and is highly protected.

Servers we use will create log files that contain all or some of the following information:

The date, time and length of your visit.

The path taken through our website and the browser being used.

The list of files downloaded and the amount of time spent viewing any video or audio files.

The IP address of the computer accessing our sites.

Any errors you encounter while visiting the site.

It shall also be the policy of WUSF to maintain and advance a practice that allows the station to mail to contacts from within the WUSF database, information regarding membership, renewal and periodic or ongoing communication with the member, whether lapsed or current. The list shall also be utilized, for similar telemarketing purposes by WUSF.

For member acquisition beyond the database, WUSF may elect to purchase or rent names from a third party provider of mailing lists. Under no circumstance shall WUSF rent or purchase names for acquisition purposes from any political party or religious group.

Members are able to "opt out" from any WUSF initiated communication such as e-newsletters, additional gift appeals, renewals, sweepstakes and the like. If you wish to “opt out” of WUSF communications, please send your name and mailing address to digital@wusf.org.

For more information on WUSF's Privacy Policy please email us at digital@wusf.org.

To contact our Membership department, please email us at membership@wusf.org or call (800) 741-9090.

This policy shall be formally communicated to and acknowledged by appropriate WUSF staff, service agencies; list brokers and direct response vendors.