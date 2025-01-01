Ways To Listen

Listen to your favorite WUSF programming on your phone!

Enjoy local news, on-demand podcasts, NPR and Classical Music from WSMR – Florida’s Classical Music Station.

With this app you will be able to:



Live Stream WUSF and WSMR – Florida’s Classical Music Station 24/7

Get on-demand streaming of Public Media Radio FM programming, including podcasts

Easy mobile access to read or listen to local news stories

Wake up to the stream of your choice

Integrate the app with your car’s dashboard systems via Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Ford’s Smart Device Link. (On supported car models)

Become a member or donate

Sign up for WUSF Public Media newsletters

View Program Schedules

Submit video, audio and photos through the App

Notifications of important information and breaking news

For iPhones and iPads: Download the iOS app

For Android devices: Download from the Google Play store