Ways To Listen
On-Air
WUSF is west central Florida’s NPR station and broadcasts local, statewide and national news, and national NPR programs. You can listen on-air at 89.7 FM.
On Your Desktop
To listen to our live stream on a desktop computer, click the pink "Play" button on the upper left side of the website. It's located beneath our logo.
On Mobile
On mobile, click the pink "Play" button. The player is at the base of your device screen.
On Your Smart Speaker
- On Alexa-enabled Amazon devices, say "Alexa, play WUSF."
- On Google devices like Google Home, say "OK Google, play WUSF."
- On Siri-enabled Apple devices, say "Hey Siri, play WUSF radio" or
"Hey Siri, play the station WUSF."
On The WUSF App
Listen to your favorite WUSF programming on your phone!
Enjoy local news, on-demand podcasts, NPR and Classical Music from WSMR – Florida’s Classical Music Station.
With this app you will be able to:
- Live Stream WUSF and WSMR – Florida’s Classical Music Station 24/7
- Get on-demand streaming of Public Media Radio FM programming, including podcasts
- Easy mobile access to read or listen to local news stories
- Wake up to the stream of your choice
- Integrate the app with your car’s dashboard systems via Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Ford’s Smart Device Link. (On supported car models)
- Become a member or donate
- Sign up for WUSF Public Media newsletters
- View Program Schedules
- Submit video, audio and photos through the App
- Notifications of important information and breaking news
For iPhones and iPads: Download the iOS app
For Android devices: Download from the Google Play store