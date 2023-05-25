© 2023 All Rights reserved WUSF
Three-day notice: Tampa Bay's growing eviction crisis

More renters are facing eviction in the greater Tampa Bay region than ever before. Experts credit this trend to rising housing costs and laws that have weakened tenant protections. In this series, WUSF's Gabriella Paul documents the particular challenges four renters face as they fight for their homes.
Part 1: Finding housing after eviction

A Black man with long hair and a beard stands in a yellow shirt in front of a crosswalk.
Evictions are climbing in the greater Tampa Bay region. One Clearwater man shares his story
In part one of our series, we meet Bill Eason in Clearwater. Like many people who have been evicted, he was homeless for several months before finding a new place to rent.

Part 2: Informal eviction

A woman poses defiantly in front of the apartment building where she used to be a renter. She wears a butterfly clip in her hair, which has bright pink highlights.
Experts shine a light on the invisible toll of informal evictions
Renters can lose their homes in a swift, often untracked, process that transpires outside of the courtroom. Wendy Castro in St. Petersburg tells us her story.

Part 3: The price of fighting an eviction

A woman in a gray dress stands outside of the courthouse.
Is it worth fighting an eviction? One Tampa renter says it left her worse off
Experts say the cost of fighting eviction can be just as damaging as an eviction itself. In part three, we follow Tonda Tyson as she challenges her eviction from Tampa public housing.

Part 4: Eviction and mobile home parks

A woman in a colorful shirt and glasses stands outside of a courthouse with a somber expression.
How Florida law fails to protect mobile home owners facing eviction
When mobile home owners face eviction, they can lose their homes and possessions. We join Janie DeCoil in Dade City on the day of her court hearing.