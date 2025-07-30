When even manufactured housing becomes unaffordable

Homeowners in Florida are being quietly priced out of their communities. People often own their manufactured homes but rent the lot underneath them.

Census data shows lot rent in the state has nearly doubled over the last decade. That means manufactured housing parks, which are considered the largest source of unsubsidized affordable housing, are now growing unaffordable.

Under Florida law, management can pass along fees, like utility charges and property tax increases, as long as they are considered “reasonable” and are mentioned in a park’s original governing document, which is called a prospectus .

WUSF spoke with various homeowners who described being priced out of their homes. Their stories range from an 86-year-old retiree taking on a part-time job to make ends meet to a woman who started selling plasma twice a week as she struggles to survive due to the cost of living.

You can hear their perspectives below:

Economy / Business How Florida’s manufactured home parks are growing unaffordable Floridians who live in manufactured home parks are often older, retired people on fixed incomes who bought property with hopes it would be their “forever home.” Now, lot rents are pricing them out.

Economy / Business This retiree moved to Florida to be closer to family. Now she's back at work to pay for her home Retiree Judy Schofield moved from Connecticut to a home in Haines City. She took on a part-time job to help keep up with her bills due to rising lot rent.

Economy / Business She thought she'd found her serene forever home. She was evicted after fees kept increasing Dara Brown was priced out of the home she owns in Riverview after her lot rent jumped from around $400 to about $1,000 a month. She was evicted in April.

Economy / Business She bought her home with her parents to enjoy the Florida winter. Now she doesn’t have money to live Melissa Preen moved to Florida with her parents in 2015. After her parents moved back to Ohio, she stayed to take care of the house. But the cost kept increasing to the point where she started donating plasma twice a week to get money to survive.

This project was supported by The Pulitzer Center's Local Reporting Grant.