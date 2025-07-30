© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Economy / Business

When even manufactured housing becomes unaffordable

WUSF | By Gabriella Paul,
Octavio Jones
Published July 30, 2025 at 5:21 AM EDT
Homes facing a lake with a fountain and palm trees.
Octavio Jones
/
WUSF

Homeowners in Florida are being quietly priced out of their communities. People often own their manufactured homes but rent the lot underneath them.

Census data shows lot rent in the state has nearly doubled over the last decade. That means manufactured housing parks, which are considered the largest source of unsubsidized affordable housing, are now growing unaffordable.

Under Florida law, management can pass along fees, like utility charges and property tax increases, as long as they are considered “reasonable” and are mentioned in a park’s original governing document, which is called a prospectus.

WUSF spoke with various homeowners who described being priced out of their homes. Their stories range from an 86-year-old retiree taking on a part-time job to make ends meet to a woman who started selling plasma twice a week as she struggles to survive due to the cost of living.

You can hear their perspectives below:

A woman with white hair wearing a blue shirt stands besides boxes in her living room.
Economy / Business
How Florida’s manufactured home parks are growing unaffordable
Floridians who live in manufactured home parks are often older, retired people on fixed incomes who bought property with hopes it would be their “forever home.” Now, lot rents are pricing them out.
An elderly woman stands in front of her living room with a couch and other decorations in the background.
Economy / Business
This retiree moved to Florida to be closer to family. Now she's back at work to pay for her home
Retiree Judy Schofield moved from Connecticut to a home in Haines City. She took on a part-time job to help keep up with her bills due to rising lot rent.
Older Black woman with a pink blouse sitting on a couch and looking straight into the distance
Economy / Business
She thought she'd found her serene forever home. She was evicted after fees kept increasing
Dara Brown was priced out of the home she owns in Riverview after her lot rent jumped from around $400 to about $1,000 a month. She was evicted in April.
Melissa Preen stands beside boxes filled with her belongings as she prepares to move back to Cleveland, Ohio. She says she can no longer afford to live in Country Villa Estates in Riverview, Florida, due to rising lot rent and other fees.
Economy / Business
She bought her home with her parents to enjoy the Florida winter. Now she doesn’t have money to live
Melissa Preen moved to Florida with her parents in 2015. After her parents moved back to Ohio, she stayed to take care of the house. But the cost kept increasing to the point where she started donating plasma twice a week to get money to survive.
A man and woman with blonde hair stand next to each other outside their home with plants in the background and a red door.
Economy / Business
They invested over $30K into home renovations. Then they were forced to pay for water used years ago
Todd and Mary Cruikshank moved to Riverview from Wisconsin. The new homeowners soon discovered hidden fees tacked on like water used a decade ago.

This project was supported by The Pulitzer Center's Local Reporting Grant.
Tags
Economy / Business Home PricesHome BuyersHousing
Gabriella Paul
I tell stories about living paycheck to paycheck for public radio at WUSF News. I’m also a corps member of Report For America, a national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms.
See stories by Gabriella Paul
Octavio Jones
I’m Octavio Jones, a frequent contributor to WUSF, and native of Washington D.C. I’ve also spent an extensive time of my life in North Carolina.
See stories by Octavio Jones