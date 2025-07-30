When even manufactured housing becomes unaffordable

Homeowners in Florida are being quietly priced out of their communities. People often own their manufactured homes but rent the lot underneath them.
Census data shows lot rent in the state has nearly doubled over the last decade. That means manufactured housing parks, which are considered the largest source of unsubsidized affordable housing, are now growing unaffordable.
Under Florida law, management can pass along fees, like utility charges and property tax increases, as long as they are considered “reasonable” and are mentioned in a park’s original governing document, which is called a prospectus.
WUSF spoke with various homeowners who described being priced out of their homes. Their stories range from an 86-year-old retiree taking on a part-time job to make ends meet to a woman who started selling plasma twice a week as she struggles to survive due to the cost of living.
You can hear their perspectives below:
This project was supported by The Pulitzer Center's Local Reporting Grant.