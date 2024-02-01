The Florida Roundup
Friday Noon-1 p.m.; Sunday 7-8 a.m.
Each week, The Florida Roundup brings us up to speed on all things Florida - be it politics, the environment, the economy, culture and more. Join host Tom Hudson for lively discussion with newsmakers, journalists and you! Email the program at radio@TheFloridaRoundup.org
Connect With Us: X: @FloridaRoundup and (305) 995-1800
-
This week on The Florida Roundup, we discuss a bill preventing local governments from enacting heat ordinances, the 2024 hurricane season, the validity of claims made this legislative session, an update on a Broward school's measles outbreak, a push to ban kids under 16 from social media and Muhammad Ali’s big win in Miami 60 years out.
-
Ever since the passage of a union law in 2023, tens of thousands of public employees have lost their bargaining rights.
-
This week on The Florida Roundup, we discuss how a new state law is eliminating public unions that had represented tens of thousands of workers. And six years later, we remember the Parkland 17 and look at how March For Our Lives has impacted the NRA. Plus, we hear about a Florida man stealing the Super Bowl spotlight and another Florida man who did something no one else has done in a Super Bowl — and now is going to the Hall of Fame.
-
This week on The Florida Roundup, we discuss how a new state law is eliminating public unions that had represented tens of thousands of workers. And six years later, we remember the Parkland 17 and look at how March For Our Lives has impacted the NRA. Plus, we hear about a Florida man stealing the Super Bowl spotlight and another Florida man who did something no one else has done in a Super Bowl — and now is going to the Hall of Fame.
-
The Florida House passed a bill in January banning kids under 16 from making social media accounts. Supporters say the measure would protect children from harm on social media platforms, while opponents say it would infringe on First Amendment rights.
-
This week on The Florida Roundup, we talk about a proposal to prohibit children 16 and under from creating social media accounts, how Florida’s National and State Guards are being used at the U.S. Southern border, this week’s Florida Supreme Court hearings over the abortion ballot measure, education stories, and a new Florida tax for Netflix subscribers.
-
Woodward and Bernstein uncovered the Watergate scandal nearly 50 years ago. They discuss the impact of Donald Trump and his 2024 White House bid on the country, the Republican Party, and Florida politics.
-
This week on The Florida Roundup, we discuss proposed changes to the state’s child labor laws, the current state of journalism and American democracy, houselessness in Florida, a new Orlando-area volleyball team, and a new documentary exploring how Black baseball players built a brand of baseball out of segregation and into a worldwide pastime.
-
As the Sunshine State continues to grow, its population is getting older. Sea level rise is also prompting people, especially young workers, to move inland while aging communities stay on the coast.
-
This week on The Florida Roundup, we discuss how the U.S. population is expected to get older, Florida’s rapidly aging coastal communities, how Gov. DeSantis’ move away from the presidential race will impact state politics, how the governor’s return impacts Florida’s Republican Party, and a briefing on recent legislative news.