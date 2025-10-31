What to know about Affordable Care Act open enrollment

The 2025 federal government shutdown is one of the longest in history.

The government shut down after Congress failed to approve a budget by an Oct. 1 deadline. At the center of this divide between Republicans and Democrats are billions of dollars used to help pay for health insurance under the Affordable Care Act.

The ACA, enacted in 2010, provides subsidies — or premium tax credits — to help households earning between 100% and 400% of the federal poverty level afford insurance.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Congress temporarily expanded these subsidies, boosting income limits and nearly doubling enrollment in Florida over two years.

Democrats have said they wanted to extend these enhanced subsidies for Obamacare premiums set to expire Dec. 31. Republicans have said they'll negotiate but only after Democrats agree to a new short-term plan — or continuing resolution — to keep spending the same through Nov. 21.

Some people are concerned that ending the extended subsidies will cause premiums to rise.

A July analysis by 0the nonpartisan KFF health policy research group projects that many ACA marketplace enrollees could see average premium increases of around 75% next year. For example, someone paying $60 a month this year could see that rise to about $105 a month.

According to Central Florida Public Media, Florida Voices of Health estimates nearly 30% of Floridians with ACA healthcare will likely be priced out of coverage. The nonprofit is made of community groups, businesses and people advocating for equitable healthcare reform.

Now, on Saturday, Nov. 1, 2026, open enrollment for the Affordable Care Act starts.

Here's what to know.

How to apply for Marketplace health insurance

There are several ways to enroll in health coverage.

The first is what's considered the fastest way to apply: Using HealthCare.gov to apply online. You can create an account or log in to get started.

You could also enroll over the phone at 1-800-318-2596. TTY users can call 1-855-889-4325. According to Healthcare.gov, they'll walk you through filling out an application, reviewing your choices and enrolling. The help is also available in other languages.

You can also use a certified enrollment partner, like an insurance company or online health insurance seller. Insurance companies show you only the Marketplace plans they offer, while online health insurance sellers let you compare all available Marketplace plans in your area. How you use it to enroll depends on the services. You can find certified enrollment partners in your state here.

You could also find help from an agent, broker or assister near you to help. You can search your city, state or ZIP code on HealthCare.gov's "Find Local Help" website.

A final way is filling out and mailing in a paper application. You should get eligibility results within two weeks. Here are instructions. And here's a paper application.

When you submit a Marketplace application, they'll also check to see if you could qualify for free or low-cost coverage through Medicaid or the Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP). If anyone in your household qualifies, Healthcare.gov will send your information to your state agency. That agency would then contact you about enrollment.

Can I preview health insurance plans and prices?

Yes, you can.

To do this, go to Healthcare.gov's website, enter your ZIP code, and answer questions about your estimated income and household members. You'll then find plans with estimated prices available to you.

According to the Marketplace's website, the premium estimates show any savings you qualify for based on the basic information you entered. An actual application will ask you for more details. So, you'll get exact prices after

For information on how to pick a health insurance plan, click here.

What information do I need to apply for Marketplace coverage?

You'll need basic information like your name and date of birth. You'll also be asked for each person's 9-digit social security number — even for those not applying.

The application will also ask you about your household from whether you have a spouse, any children who live with you and more. It will also ask about employer and income information for everyone in your household, how you file your taxes, current health coverage information and more.

You can find a whole checklist to download with more information in the document below.

In addition, here's what changes you should report to the Marketplace.

How can I save money on health insurance?

After you apply, you'll find out if you qualify for the premium tax credit, which lowers your monthly plan premium. You'll also be able to see if your income qualifies you for extra savings known as "cost-sharing reductions." This helps you pay less out of pocket each time you get medical services.

For cost-sharing, the amount you'll save depends on your specific income estimate. The lower the income, the more you'll save. There are four categories of plans, but for cost-sharing, you must pick a plan in the Silver category.

In addition, if you enroll in a Health Savings Account (HSA)-eligible plan, it may lower your monthly premium, but you'd have a higher deductible. This means you pay more for your healthcare items and services before the insurance plan pays.

To learn more about income levels and savings, go to HealthCare.gov.

What are ACA enrollees experiencing with 2026 premiums?

Friday on "The Florida Roundup," Katie Roders Turner with the Family Healthcare Foundation explained what they're seeing for people as they help with look at their coverage options. This is a nonprofit organization that helps Tampa Bay residents enroll in healthcare coverage programs.

Turner said that initially, people were expressing concerns about premium prices increasing, but that it depends on the household income and size as to how much it may increase.

"We've been cautiously optimistic with some of the people we've helped so far, preliminary review options. We had one consumer whose plan price only went up a few dollars," Turner said.

She specified that this cautious optimism is mainly for people who are within the usual allowance of the advanced premium tax credits — not the enhanced tax credits.

"Something we saw with the offering of the enhanced premium tax credits is that households with income above 400% of the federal poverty level were able to take advantage of the tax credits where they previously had not been able to, and so I think for those higher income families, they will definitely see an increase in their premium costs," Turner stated.

Turner added that for anyone who is seeing an increase in premiums, they'd love to help them look at their options because switching plans or carriers may alleviate some of those increases.

She said that if you are eligible for the premium tax credits in 2026, you'll see the difference you'll need to pay monthly for your premium amount.

Turner said that an important thing to look at is what your priorities are when reviewing coverage options. If you have a pre-existing medical issue that needs chronic and ongoing care, you may need to choose a plan with a slightly higher premium to have a lower deductible and lower out-of-pocket expenses. Prescription drugs may also be a determining factor.

Important deadlines

Nov. 1, 2025 - Open enrollment begins. This is the first day you can enroll in, renew or change health plans through the marketplace for 2016. Coverage can start as soon as Jan. 1, 2026.

Dec. 15, 2025 - This is the last day to enroll in or change plans for coverage to start Jan. 1, 2026.

Jan. 1, 2026 - Coverage begins for those who enrolled or changed plans by Dec. 15, 2025, and paid their first premium.

Jan. 15, 2026 - Open enrollment ends. This is the last day to enroll in or change health plans for the year. After this, you can only enroll or alter plans if you qualify for a special enrollment period.

Feb. 1, 2026 - Coverage starts for those who enroll in or change plans Dec. 16 - Jan. 15 and pay their first premium.

