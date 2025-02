– Colombini is leading the state government team and will coordinate coverage and edit content to ensure we’re providing Floridians with informative and engaging coverage. She takes on the role as part of a long career with WUSF. Colombini previously served as the lead health reporter at the station, and will continue to cover health issues related to state government for local audiences and as a contributor to NPR and KFF Health News.– Soule joins WUSF as a state government reported based in Tallahassee. He will connect audiences across Florida with what goes on at the state capitol and provide in-depth coverage of legislative developments. Soule previously covered state government and first amendment issues in Tallahassee for the USA TODAY NETWORK-Florida.– Bowman returns to WUSF as a community engagement reporter. She is focused on building relationships with Floridians around the state, collecting their questions and feedback about state government and helping address the public’s concerns. Bowman previously worked at WUSF as a student reporter while she attended the University of South Florida. She continued her journalism career in the Tampa Bay area and is happy to be back on the team.WUSF News Directoris also serving as Project Manager andis Assistant Director of Grants and Strategic Management.