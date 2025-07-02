Here's what to know about DeSantis' budget vetoes

A project near you may have been vetoed by Gov. Ron DeSantis.

DeSantis approved the budget on Monday, the day before a government shutdown deadline brought on by the new fiscal year. He also cut parts of it , including $400 million in mostly local projects.

The budget was already less than last year's. It totals just over $115 billion — though DeSantis says it's more than $117 billion when taking into account "back of the bill" funds. Those are from things like long-term projects and other expenses that are not included on the main list.

The veto list —13 pages long — is also smaller than last year’s.

Esteban Santis with the Florida Policy Institute said the largest share of those vetoes from the main budget — about $175 million — targeted local transportation projects, water quality improvements, community park upgrades, and federal energy programs.

Education projects received the second-largest cut.

Another group, Florida TaxWatch, releases an annual list of budget appropriations it finds questionable.

Dominic Calabro, the organization's CEO and president, said the governor's vetoes covered more than half of the items mentioned in this year's list.

Usually it's 75%. Still, Calabro is pleased with the budget.

"Nonetheless, we do believe that the budget is responsible,” he said. “It's not perfect, but it's a very, very responsible budget."

The Florida Policy Institute’s Santis has a different take, noting expected federal funding cuts under President Donald Trump.

"It is a budget of missed opportunities,” he said. “We're not finding ways to raise revenue to pay for public services, particularly at a time where we have some severely underfunded areas of our budget."

DeSantis also vetoed a legislative attempt to pull $200 million away from the land-protecting Florida Wildlife Corridor.

And he sliced out a plan to put $750 million in the state's rainy day fund in the future. That's a larger-than-usual amount.

It would require a constitutional amendment that the governor said he believes voters would reject. He also said that if too much is put into the fund, it indicates residents are being "overtaxed."

Democrats were against that rainy day fund appropriation, saying that money needed to be used for important services now. But Democratic lawmakers came out hard against many of the other vetoes on Tuesday.

“So much money in educational services, after-school care, and support for people with special needs was cut from this budget,” said Senate Democratic Leader Lori Berman of Lantana in a statement. “I understand that vetoes are part of the budget process, but I can’t understand the thought process behind cutting so many projects that help our kids.”

Lawmakers can override the vetoes with a two-thirds vote. The Legislature overrode some of the governor’s vetoes last year, but it’s unknown if there’s an appetite to do it again.

This story was produced by WUSF as part of a statewide journalism initiative funded by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

