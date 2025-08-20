© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
DeSantis awards posthumous Medal of Freedom to Jimmy Buffett, four Florida lawmakers

WUSF | By Kate Payne - Associated Press/Report For America
Published August 20, 2025 at 11:54 AM EDT
FILE - This photo combination shows, from left, Rep. Lincoln Diaz-Balart, R-Fla., in Miami, Feb.11, 2010, Florida State president John Thrasher, Dec. 8, 2019, in Tallahassee, Fla., former Florida Gov. Buddy MacKay in Gainesville, Fla., on Oct. 12, 2012, Jimmy Buffett performing in Los Angeles, June 9, 2015. and Bob Graham speaking in Gainesville, Fla., Oct. 12, 2012.
Alan Diaz, Phil Sears, Phil Sandlin, Matt Sayles
/
AP
From left, Lincoln Diaz-Balart, John Thrasher, Buddy MacKay, Jimmy Buffett and Bob Graham were honored with Governor's Medal of Freedom.

In addition to the "Maragaritaville" singer, the governor honored Govs. Buddy MacKay and Bob Graham, U.S. Rep. Lincoln Diaz- Balart, and FSU president and legislator John Thrasher.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has posthumously awarded five notable Floridians with the Governor's Medal of Freedom, one of the state's highest honors.

The awardees include:

  • The state's last Democratic governor, Buddy MacKay, who was a citrus farmer, policy wonk and diplomat.
  • Former Democratic governor and U.S. Sen. Bob Graham, who was known for his “workdays” when he took on the jobs of Floridians, from horse stall mucker to FBI agent.
  • Former Florida State University president John Thrasher, who also served as Republican speaker of the Florida House and chair of the Republican Party of Florida.
  • Former U.S. Rep. Lincoln Diaz-Balart, a longtime South Florida Republican congressman who fought tirelessly for a free Cuba.
  • Jimmy Buffett, the state's beloved "Margaritaville" balladeer of an endless summer of warm tropical waves.

“I’m proud to recognize the legacies of these great Floridians,” DeSantis said in a written statement. “Our state is better for their contributions, and we’re proud they called Florida home."

The awardees “exemplified what it means to be a great Floridian” and left a lasting impact on their state, the statement reads.

Previous honorees include Bobby Bowden, the longtime FSU football coach, and Benjamin Ferencz, the last surviving prosecutor of Nazis at the Nuremberg war crimes trials.
Ron DeSantis Jimmy Buffett Bob Graham John Thrasher Buddy MacKay
