Gov. DeSantis heightens push for AI rules as bill falters

Gov. Ron DeSantis continued his pursuit Friday for a statewide “Artificial Intelligence Bill of Rights,” even as the bill is stalled and likely dead for the legislative session.

During a discussion in the Cabinet meeting room in the Capitol, DeSantis maintained that “while we welcome technology that can enhance our experience as human beings, we should not be trying to generate technology that will supplant us as human beings.”

“There needs to be a way to pull the plug,” DeSantis said. “I don't think you can say ‘these machines are just going to be doing things and we're going to suffer harm. There's nothing anybody can do about it.’”

The Senate on Wednesday voted 35-2 on a measure (SB 482) that in part would establish a right for parents to control children’s interactions with AI chatbots. The chamber had previously advanced a separate part of DeSantis’ AI platform that would impose guardrails around massive data centers, such as the impact of electricity and water use on other utility ratepayers (SB 484).

ALSO READ: Florida Senate approves 'AI Bill of Rights' as it remains halted in the House

While the House late in the session started to move a version of the data center bill (HB 1007), Speaker Daniel Perez, R-Miami, maintained the overall issue of AI regulations should be handled at the federal level.

“The White House position on AI and the House’s position on AI have both been pretty clear publicly,” Perez told reporters Wednesday. “We do believe that the federal government should take care of AI, and whatever legislation or policy has to pass on a national level, as opposed to doing it on a state basis.”

President Donald Trump has called on states not to pass their own AI regulations, insisting a streamlined federal approach to the burgeoning technology would be best to ensure the US stays ahead of China in harnessing AI.

The “AI Bill of Rights” proposal requires AI platforms to let consumers know when they’re communicating with a human or an AI system or chatbot, and sets rules about the unauthorized use of people’s names, images or likenesses.

The measure also would prohibit government agencies in Florida from contracting with AI firms tied to what is known as a “foreign country of concern,” such as China or Russia.

The House version of the proposal (HB 1395) didn’t receive a hearing. The regular session is slated to end March 13.

In describing the Senate approach as “very common sense,” DeSantis said the downsides anticipated with the growth of AI “can be mitigated.”

“But those downsides are real,” DeSantis said. “Those downsides are likely to only get more intense the more people drag their feet.”

Among those appearing Friday with DeSantis were Max Tegmark, a Massachusetts Institute of Technology professor, and his wife Meia Chita-Tegmark, a psychology researcher.

“Today, just like cars have seatbelts in them, there are clinical trials for Big Pharma. If someone wants to open a restaurant here in Tallahassee, they can't sell even a sandwich until the inspector has checked the kitchen,” Max Tegmark said. “We've done it for every other industry except the AI industry. Now is the time to treat the AI industry the same way.”

The Tegmarks co-founded the Future of Life Institute, which in part warns of the risks from the growth of technology including artificial intelligence.

Meia Chita-Tegmark warned that chatbots engage with children in sexualized, violent and abusive conversations.

“They're exposing them to all sorts of inappropriate, injurious, really traumatizing content out there and this is really an assault on their innocence,” she said.