BBC or NPR coverage

People who have concerns about BBC or NPR reporting or programming can submit a formal complaint directly through each organization’s official feedback channels. To make a complaint effective, include the program or article title, publication or broadcast date, a link or screenshot, and specific quotes or timestamps that show the issue. Clearly explain why the content is inaccurate, misleading, or otherwise problematic, and note what resolution you’re seeking, such as a correction or clarification. Both organizations typically review submissions, investigate the details, and respond with their findings, and if you’re not satisfied with the initial reply, you can usually request an internal review or escalation.