Schedule A Tour!

WUSF Studio Tours

WUSF offers free, guided tours of its radio facilities on the Tampa campus of the University of South Florida. These behind-the-scenes tours are available to student organizations, summer camps, academic groups, and community groups interested in learning more about public radio, journalism, and media production.

Guests will explore key areas of the station — including the newsroom, master control, music library, and state-of-the-art performance studios — and meet members of the WUSF team such as reporters, producers, engineers, and digital staff. Tours are designed to be informative, engaging, and tailored to the interests of each group.

📅 Tour Availability – Spring 2026

✔️ Available:

January 12 onward:

Mondays: 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM



Tuesdays: 11:30 AM – 4:30 PM



Wednesdays: 10:00 AM – 3:00 PM



Thursdays: 11:30 AM – 4:30 PM



Fridays: No availability

❌ Unavailable:

January 19th (Martin Luther King Holiday)

Tours typically accommodate groups of up to 15 participants. Larger groups may be accommodated upon request, and we are happy to customize the experience to suit your organization’s goals or educational focus.

🔁 Please Note: Submitting this form does not confirm your tour. A member of the WUSF team will follow up to finalize the date and details based on availability.



🚗 Parking: Limited visitor parking is available. Carpooling is strongly encouraged due to space restrictions on campus.

📍 Tour Details

Duration: 30 to 45 minutes

30 to 45 minutes Location: WUSF, University of South Florida Tampa

🗓️ Request a Tour

Contact Name: Email: Phone Number: Name of Group (optional): Preferred Date: Group Size: Request Tour

📧 Questions?

Reach out to our Membership Team at development@wusf.org

or contact Rithvik Lee Pack at leepack1@usf.edu

or call us at (800) 741-9090