Corporate Buyouts

Investors are buying more single-family homes across the U.S., and a growing number of them are large corporations.

This market trend has made it harder for homebuyers in the greater Tampa Bay region, who are increasingly outbid by investors for the same homes.

And in some cases, the large corporations backed by Wall Street are also squeezing out mom and pop landlords.

In the neighborhoods where large corporations are buying up the most single family homes, homeowners and renters say there’s major downsides.

This WUSF series was reported in partnership with the Shimberg Center for Housing Studies at the University of Florida.