Gabriella Paul

Gabriella PaulReporter
I tell stories about living paycheck to paycheck for public radio at WUSF News. I’m also a corps member of Report For America, a national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms.
I got my start in radio at WUFT in Gainesville, where I worked as a digital producer and taught digital production at the University of Florida. Also my alma mater, I graduated from UF with a degree in journalism and a minor in history. While there, I spent many hours in the archives and was later asked to co-author a presidential task force report on the university’s founding and racial legacies.
Outside of the newsroom (and the archives), you can find me exploring the nearest wildlife trail, beach or brewery. I grew up playing tennis, golf and beach volleyball. But I love trying new things, which right now looks like learning salsa and kickboxing.
I joined the team in June of 2022 and returned to my hometown of Tampa, where I report on a growing list of issues that working people face today: rent spikes, stagnant wages, food and job insecurity, and systemic inequities.
My goal is to invite members of the community who are living paycheck to paycheck to drive my reporting. It matters to me that my coverage resonates with those living these experiences.
For story ideas and news tips, you can reach me at gabriellamae@wusf.org or 813-419-3148.
The funding is part of a nearly $3.7 billion allocation to the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program through next September.
Without financial and legal planning done in advance, experts say aging seniors and their loved ones are left with fewer options in today's elder care system.
Researchers linked information from 38 million eviction court filings to demographic data provided by the U.S. Census Bureau to create the most comprehensive snapshot to date of the population facing eviction.
While Veterans Outreach Court was originally designed to assist low-income veterans, Judge Daryl Manning said the need has since grown. The deadline to register is Friday.
Florida ranks 43rd in the nation for overall quality of long-term care for aging adults and people with disabilities, according to an AARP report.
Experts say not all workers in the labor market are benefitting equally from high job growth and low unemployment in Florida.
Experts say that the cost of avoiding eviction can be just as damaging as an eviction itself. There's also no guarantee that landlords won't use an eviction hearing against renters in the future.
At 15%, the city's incentive threshold for developers in downtown Sarasota is far lower than what's recommended by the state under the new Live Local Act.
Officials are monitoring the flood-prone Anclote and Pithlachascotee Rivers over the next 48 hours, which typically absorb significant water after a major storm.
An estimated 6,000 residences sustained water damage and about 80 rescue missions - at least - were carried out.