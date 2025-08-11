© 2025 All Rights reserved WUSF
Are you experiencing delays with Social Security in Tampa?

WUSF | By Gabriella Paul
Published August 11, 2025 at 5:00 AM EDT
A couple is sitting at a table looking at a computer screen with the website benefitscheckup.org uploaded.
National Council on Aging
/
Courtesy
A couple manages their Social Security benefits using a digital tool on the National Council on Aging website.

WUSF wants to know about your experience seeking Social Security services online, through the 1-800 phone line or in person at a local field office.

The Social Security Administration has undergone a flurry of changes in recent months, including historic staffing cuts and job reassignments of local field office employees.

Read more: Flurry of changes to the Social Security Administration hit Tampa offices

The changes are fueling complaints about a crashing website, lengthy wait times for the agency's 1-800 phone line and delays at local field offices.

Do you receive Social Security benefits in Tampa? Have you had an experience similar to this recently?

WUSF wants to hear about it. Share your experience by completing the form below, and if you're willing, a reporter may reach out to you.
Politics Social SecuritySocial Security Administration
Gabriella Paul
