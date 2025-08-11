Are you experiencing delays with Social Security in Tampa?
WUSF wants to know about your experience seeking Social Security services online, through the 1-800 phone line or in person at a local field office.
The Social Security Administration has undergone a flurry of changes in recent months, including historic staffing cuts and job reassignments of local field office employees.
Read more: Flurry of changes to the Social Security Administration hit Tampa offices
The changes are fueling complaints about a crashing website, lengthy wait times for the agency's 1-800 phone line and delays at local field offices.
Do you receive Social Security benefits in Tampa? Have you had an experience similar to this recently?
WUSF wants to hear about it. Share your experience by completing the form below, and if you're willing, a reporter may reach out to you.