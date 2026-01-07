'We will see outbreaks': South Florida pediatrician's warning on new childhood vaccine guidance

South Florida pediatricians have raised concerns about a recent move by U.S. health officials to narrow the list of recommended vaccines for children.

Shots protecting against flu, a respiratory virus called RSV, rotavirus, hepatitis A and B and some forms of meningitis are no longer broadly recommended except for children deemed to be at high risk of infection.

U.S. vaccination rates have been slipping and the share of children with exemptions has reached an all-time high, according to federal data. At the same time, rates of diseases that can be protected against with vaccines, such as measles and whooping cough, are rising across the country.

Dr. Lisa Gwynn, a pediatrician and co-chair of the legislative committee for the American Academy of Pediatrics Florida Chapter, said she anticipates a significant drop in vaccination rates.

"So we will see outbreaks. We've seen outbreaks across the country already, so it doesn't take much for us to dip down to levels of herd immunity," she said.

Trump administration officials said the overhaul, a move long sought by Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., won't result in families who want the vaccines losing access to them, and said insurance will continue to pay. But medical experts said the decision creates confusion for parents and could increase preventable diseases.

Gwynn said pediatricians are especially concerned about communities like South Florida, which is a hub for a lot of international travel.

" There [are] always people that come into our communities that aren't appropriately immunized," Gwynn said. "So if our immunization rates drop and conditions or viruses from the outside come in, it's gonna cause us to have an increased risk for outbreaks."

Federal health officials announced earlier this week that the changes to the list of recommended childhood vaccinations are effective immediately.

States, not the federal government, have the authority to require vaccinations for schoolchildren. While CDC requirements often influence those state regulations, some states have begun creating their own alliances to counter the Trump administration's guidance on vaccines.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

