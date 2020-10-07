Current Conditions And Forecasts
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A powerful El Niño can rearrange marine ecosystems, sending sharks and their prey into unfamiliar waters. The biggest changes happen in the Pacific, but the ripple effects can extend far beyond it.
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Florida leads the nation in shark bites, but it is not because sharks are hunting humans. We break down how seasonal migrations, tidal currents, and holiday beach crowds create a natural collision course in the water.
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He encourages Floridians to use this month to plan ahead for peak hurricane season.
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Florida's summer of 2026 was dominated by persistent heat waves and rainfall deficits, especially across South Florida.
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Periods of heavy rain are coming to the Sunshine State. We need the rain, but these amounts could also produce flash floods throughout the rest of the week.
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Tropical Storm Edouard has formed along the northern Gulf Coast, bringing the threat of flooding to Texas and Louisiana, while moisture from Dolly targets Florida.
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As Florida approaches the unofficial end of summer, we look back at a season marked by relentless heat, record-setting warmth and striking rainfall deficits across much of the state.
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Gulf waters have been one to three degrees warmer than average across much of the basin, which is “just a hair, about a tenth of a degree or so above the prior records," according to a climate scientist.
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The Sarasota County Commission approved $32 million in stormwater projects Tuesday to help prevent future floods at Bahia Vista, St. Armands and Celery Fields following the severe storms in 2024.
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Tropical Storm Dolly formed on Aug. 27 but less than 24 hours later it degenerated into a tropical wave, east of the Caribbean islands.
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It can pour in one Florida neighborhood while sunshine hangs on just a few streets away. Florida's intense summer heat, sea breezes and highly localized thunderstorms help create some of the most hit-or-miss rainfall imaginable. Here's the science behind why your neighbor may get soaked while your yard stays completely dry.
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Tropical Storm Dolly no longer has a closed circulation and is now a tropical wave.
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Tropical Storm Dolly formed in the central Atlantic on Thursday but is expected to weaken due to strong wind shear and dry air.
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Fires that burned about 24,000 acres in Everglades National Park were mostly brought under control on Wednesday, but scientists are keeping an eye on effects from a prolonged drought that could impact Florida Bay, wading birds and the Everglades muck.