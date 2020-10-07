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WUSF is part of the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network, which provides up-to-the minute weather and news reports during severe weather events on radio, online and on social media for 13 Florida Public Media stations. It’s available on WUSF 89.7 FM, online at WUSF.org, and through the free Florida Storms app, which provides geotargeted live forecasts, information about evacuation routes and shelters, and live local radio streams.
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  • Via Dr. Stephen Kajiura
    Shark Niño: Is this a thing?
    Leslie Hudson
    A powerful El Niño can rearrange marine ecosystems, sending sharks and their prey into unfamiliar waters. The biggest changes happen in the Pacific, but the ripple effects can extend far beyond it.
  • via Dr. Stephen Kajiura
    Is there some-fin special about Florida waters?
    Leslie Hudson
    Florida leads the nation in shark bites, but it is not because sharks are hunting humans. We break down how seasonal migrations, tidal currents, and holiday beach crowds create a natural collision course in the water.