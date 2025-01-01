Clara Rokita Garcia

I first discovered my passion for communications through musical theatre. At the age of 14, I began performing in shows, which introduced me to the power of storytelling and connecting with audiences.

That love for expression eventually led me to journalism, where I found a new way to tell meaningful stories, this time through writing and reporting.

I was born and raised in Brazil and moved to the United States in 2022 to study at the University of South Florida. I am majoring in Integrated Public Relations and Advertising, and double majoring in English Literature.

I also serve as Editor-in-Chief of The Oracle, USF’s student newspaper, where I’ve developed my reporting, editing and leadership skills.

This summer at WUSF, I’m excited to explore radio journalism, develop my on-air presence and help bring stories to life through sound.