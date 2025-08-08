Tropicana Field gets nearly $16M more for repairs, but the St. Petersburg City Council isn’t happy

St. Petersburg City Council members voted Thursday to spend nearly $16 million more on Tropicana Field repairs.

But even with only one vote against the increase, members voiced concerns about costs continuing to go up. The latest addition brought the project's price tag from $55.7 million to just under $60 million.

Thursday’s approval came only two weeks after the council agreed to spend a maximum of $5.2 million to repair lights and electrical systems inside the stadium.

It also came after the council formally ended its new stadium deal with the Tampa Bay Rays.

Tropicana Field sustained major damage during Hurricane Milton last year. That included the loss of the panel roof, as well as serious water damage to bleachers, scoreboards and audio equipment.

The new money will be used for roof and turf installation, as well as repairs to drywall, lights, fire alarms, stadium netting and padding.

The Trop is still expected to be ready in time for the Rays’ 2026 season, which starts in April.

They're playing this season at Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, the spring home of the New York Yankees.

City Architect Raul Quintana said he expects the installation of the first batch of roof panels to start next week, but they still need to arrive from either Germany or China.

“It's a lot of work that's compressed in a short amount of time,” Quintana said. “So some of the cost of this is also that coordination to make sure that the work does get together appropriately.”

Quintana said some of the issues that could delay the project would be weather-related, but the team and city are keeping an eye on that.

St. Petersburg City Council / City of St. Petersburg The St. Petersburg City Council approved $16 million more for Tropicana Field repairs on Thursday.

Council member Corey Givens Jr. was the only member to vote against the increased expenses.

He said while the city is contractually obligated to go through with the repairs, he is not sure Rays officials want a stadium renovation.

The council has to fix the stadium as it has a thirty-year contract with the Rays through 2028, meaning the team has to play at the Trop through then.

But Givens said he feels like the council is being told what to do.

He added he wants to ensure the stadium is usable for Major League Baseball games, but questioned some expenses.

“I don't want to renovate every single suite, renovate every single concession stand, because God knows, when you were there during the days that the games were being played, there were many concession stands that were empty,” he said.

Quintana had previously explained that the new money would also be used to renovate concession stands that are needed.

Givens said the process is being rushed, and he believes there are more economical options available.

He also expressed concern about whether the city will receive a refund for the project.

City attorney Jackie Kovilaritch said the only reimbursement could come from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, which is not guaranteed.

“So $60 million down the drain, and it's money that we cannot recoup,” Givens said.

Kovilaritch said if the Rays decided to move to a different stadium, the city would seek injunctive relief to compel them to honor the contract.

If that didn’t work, Kovilaritch said she wouldn't rule out the possibility that the city could go after the Rays for the money that was spent on the stadium.

Council member Copley Gerdes said the project is a collaborative effort to make sure the Trop is home to Major League Baseball, but also questioned the Rays’ commitment.

“This is not a ‘the Rays order, and we deliver,’” Gerdes said. “This isn’t like they come up to the McDonald’s counter and they get to order off the menu of everything they want.”