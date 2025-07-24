St. Petersburg City Council terminates Tropicana Field redevelopment agreement

The deal for a new stadium for the Tampa Bay Rays has been dead for some time, but now it's official.

St. Petersburg City Council members on Thursday voted to terminate their agreement to redevelop the Tropicana Field site, with a new $1.3 billion baseball stadium as its centerpiece. That came after the team announced in March it was backing out.

During the meeting, Council member Brandi Gabbard alluded to the sometimes-contentious negotiations with the team.

“We know who we're dealing with. We know that promises were made that were not kept along the way, and that's why we're here doing this now,” she said before the unanimous vote.

Council member Richie Floyd — who had consistently opposed the plan — said everything that happened justified his opposition all along.

"What a gift that we were able to get to a point where the termination has a minimal impact on our city. Some of us found out who we were dealing with before we got too far down the line," he said.

Floyd said the city could still go ahead with redevelopment of what is being called the Historic Gas Plant District, without having to deal with the team's ownership.

"We have an opportunity now that we wouldn't have had if we were to go forward with this one, in which we have a lot more finances to move forward with the things that we need in the city," he said, "the things that we're going to get in this deal that were positive, we can still do, and maybe even more of."

The city is now renovating Tropicana Field after Hurricane Milton shredded its Teflon dome. They're hoping to have the ballpark ready by opening day in April. The team is obligated to play in St. Pete through the end of the 2028 season. But a possible change in the team's ownership could extend that deadline.

Council members agreed to spend a maximum of $5.2 million to repair 150 light fixtures on the dome's interior catwalks, electrical systems and bullpen lighting. A blue netting is being placed on the dome, in preparation for installing a new Teflon roof, which is scheduled to start in August.

Mayor Ken Welch said in a prepared statement that the push to redevelop the Tropicana Field site will continue:

“This time last year we celebrated the culmination of years of research, collaboration, debate, and negotiation with the signing of agreements between the City of St. Petersburg, Pinellas County, Hines Development, and the Tampa Bay Rays on the development of the Historic Gas Plant District. It was an achievement that had been pursued for nearly two decades. We know, however, that after the celebration, the circumstances changed, and the Rays eventually informed the City that they would not move forward with their commitment on this project," Welch said.

"While the Rays’ decision is terribly disappointing, our mission was to adapt and refocus on our primary objective – the progress of our city. And part of that mission is accomplished by today’s City Council vote. At this moment, the most important step for our City is coming to closure on this agreement so that we can begin to move forward on developing portions of the Historic Gas Plant District. Our initial focus will be on housing, our commitment to the Woodson Museum, and the advancement of a workforce development ecosystem. We are also working with the County on a feasibility study for a right-sized convention center on a portion of the Historic Gas Plant property."

"The most important element of this is that the development rights of this area, previously held by the Rays since 1995, are now in the hands of the City. This puts us in the strongest position to assure that the future development of the Historic Gas Plant District meets the needs of St. Petersburg and honors the promises of equitable development. Today is another step toward that goal and we look forward to City Council’s continued partnership in this journey.”