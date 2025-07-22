Photos: See the progress as repairs on the Tropicana Field roof have begun

Tropicana Field roof construction is underway, with the roof installation phase beginning in August.

After Hurricane Milton damaged Tropicana Field, the city of St. Petersburg is sticking to a timeline that will allow the Tampa Bay Rays to return to their home stadium in time for Opening Day in 2026.

ALSO READ: Tropicana Field should be ready for the Rays by Opening Day 2026. Here’s how

This month, roof installation crews were tasked with placing netting around the stadium, which will act as their work platform. Other safety measures were taken, such as installing a fence and conducting tests around the stadium grounds to ensure crane placements go according to plan.

Next month, the roof installation will begin.

Roof panel installation is estimated to run from August to December, marking the completion of the first major fix to the stadium. After finishing the roof, crews will turn their focus to addressing interior damage starting in December.

Interior projects, including turf installation, are set to be done in April 2026, which will wrap up the projected $55 million repairs at Tropicana Field.

The city of St. Petersburg has released photos showing the progress of repairs.

1 of 21 — Trop_5_072225.jpg The City of St. Petersburg is working on Tropicana Field to get the stadium ready for the Tampa Bay Rays' 2026 season. City of St. Petersburg / Courtesy 2 of 21 — Trop_1_072225.jpg The City of St. Petersburg is working on Tropicana Field to get the stadium ready for the Tampa Bay Rays' 2026 season. City of St. Petersburg / Courtesy 3 of 21 — Trop_3_072225.jpg The City of St. Petersburg is working on Tropicana Field to get the stadium ready for the Tampa Bay Rays' 2026 season. City of St. Petersburg / Courtesy 4 of 21 — Trop_2_072225.jpg The City of St. Petersburg is working on Tropicana Field to get the stadium ready for the Tampa Bay Rays' 2026 season. City of St. Petersburg / Courtesy 5 of 21 — Trop_4_072225.jpg The City of St. Petersburg is working on Tropicana Field to get the stadium ready for the Tampa Bay Rays' 2026 season. City of St. Petersburg / Courtesy 6 of 21 — Trop_6_072225.jpg The City of St. Petersburg is working on Tropicana Field to get the stadium ready for the Tampa Bay Rays' 2026 season. City of St. Petersburg / Courtesy 7 of 21 — Trop_8_072225.jpg The City of St. Petersburg is working on Tropicana Field to get the stadium ready for the Tampa Bay Rays' 2026 season. City of St. Petersburg / Courtesy 8 of 21 — Trop_10_072225.jpg The City of St. Petersburg is working on Tropicana Field to get the stadium ready for the Tampa Bay Rays' 2026 season. City of St. Petersburg / Courtesy 9 of 21 — Trop_9_072225.jpg The City of St. Petersburg is working on Tropicana Field to get the stadium ready for the Tampa Bay Rays' 2026 season. City of St. Petersburg / Courtesy 10 of 21 — Trop_7_072225.jpg The City of St. Petersburg is working on Tropicana Field to get the stadium ready for the Tampa Bay Rays' 2026 season. City of St. Petersburg / Courtesy 11 of 21 — Trop_11_072225.jpg The City of St. Petersburg is working on Tropicana Field to get the stadium ready for the Tampa Bay Rays' 2026 season. City of St. Petersburg / Courtesy 12 of 21 — Trop_14_072225.jpg The City of St. Petersburg is working on Tropicana Field to get the stadium ready for the Tampa Bay Rays' 2026 season. City of St. Petersburg / Courtesy 13 of 21 — Trop_15_072225.jpg The City of St. Petersburg is working on Tropicana Field to get the stadium ready for the Tampa Bay Rays' 2026 season. City of St. Petersburg / Courtesy 14 of 21 — Trop_13_072225.jpg The City of St. Petersburg is working on Tropicana Field to get the stadium ready for the Tampa Bay Rays' 2026 season. City of St. Petersburg / Courtesy 15 of 21 — Trop_12_072225.jpg The City of St. Petersburg is working on Tropicana Field to get the stadium ready for the Tampa Bay Rays' 2026 season. City of St. Petersburg / Courtesy 16 of 21 — Trop_16_072225.jpg The City of St. Petersburg is working on Tropicana Field to get the stadium ready for the Tampa Bay Rays' 2026 season. City of St. Petersburg / Courtesy 17 of 21 — Trop_17_072225.jpg The City of St. Petersburg is working on Tropicana Field to get the stadium ready for the Tampa Bay Rays' 2026 season. City of St. Petersburg / Courtesy 18 of 21 — Trop_18_072225.jpg The City of St. Petersburg is working on Tropicana Field to get the stadium ready for the Tampa Bay Rays' 2026 season. City of St. Petersburg / Courtesy 19 of 21 — Trop_21_072225.jpg The City of St. Petersburg is working on Tropicana Field to get the stadium ready for the Tampa Bay Rays' 2026 season. City of St. Petersburg / Courtesy 20 of 21 — Trop_20_072225.jpg The City of St. Petersburg is working on Tropicana Field to get the stadium ready for the Tampa Bay Rays' 2026 season. City of St. Petersburg / Courtesy 21 of 21 — Trop_19_072225.jpg The City of St. Petersburg is working on Tropicana Field to get the stadium ready for the Tampa Bay Rays' 2026 season. City of St. Petersburg / Courtesy

These repairs come less than a year after Milton damaged the stadium in early October.

The city approved nearly $23 million to repair the roof in April. After extending security, design and disaster recovery contracts, the city has currently allocated $38.5 million to the project.

ALSO READ: St. Petersburg commits additional funds toward Tropicana Field repairs

Although the Rays are set to return to Tropicana Field next season, their future in St. Petersburg remains uncertain. The Rays' contract at the stadium is set to expire in 2028, with a new deal not definite.

According to reports, the Rays have made an agreement in purchase to sell the team to the Zalupski group for $1.7 billion. The group plans to keep the team in the Tampa Bay area — preferably in Tampa instead of the side of Tampa Bay they've called home for years.